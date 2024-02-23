Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.21 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,041,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 11.9% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 367,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,918,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,734,000 after acquiring an additional 168,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 8.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $38.03.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

