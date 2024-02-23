Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AON were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $315.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock worth $19,237,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

