Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,415 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.46.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

