Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $428.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.25 and its 200 day moving average is $390.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.