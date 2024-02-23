Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WFG opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.