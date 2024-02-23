Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.60. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LANC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.