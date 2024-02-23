Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $92.90.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.