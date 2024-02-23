Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of THC stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $92.90.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
