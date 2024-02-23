Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

EEFT stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.