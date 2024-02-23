Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $225.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $231.16.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

