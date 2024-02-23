Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1033 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

