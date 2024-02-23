Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 22,524 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

