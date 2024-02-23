Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

