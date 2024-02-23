Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.08 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.