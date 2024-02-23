Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 208.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %
PECO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 53,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
