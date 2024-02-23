Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 29th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

