Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 788.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

