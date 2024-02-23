Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 89,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,693. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

