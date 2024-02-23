Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

NSP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

