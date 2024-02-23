JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,479. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

