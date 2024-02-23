Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TNK. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NYSE TNK traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 221,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 117,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

