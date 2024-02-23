Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

ZD stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 75,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,562. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

