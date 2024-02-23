Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 884,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,573. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 115.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 56,598 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

