American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

