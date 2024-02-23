Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARQT. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
