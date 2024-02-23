ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $350.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

ICON Public stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,420. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.84 and a 200-day moving average of $261.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

