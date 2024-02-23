Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $115.78. 931,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

