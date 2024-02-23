Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of PHAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 224,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $602.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

