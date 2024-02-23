Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 74,657 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Hess worth $44,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

