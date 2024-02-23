Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $45,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.