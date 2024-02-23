Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $47,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $282.28 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $283.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

