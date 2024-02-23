Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $62,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Shares of ACGL opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

