Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 339,390 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,477,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,390 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $69,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

