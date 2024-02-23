Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 102,045 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,045 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

