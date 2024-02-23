Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.