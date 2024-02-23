Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $466.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $467.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

