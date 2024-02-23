Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day moving average is $158.08.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
