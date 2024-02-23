5,773 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,773 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ORA opened at $63.99 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.