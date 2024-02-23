Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,157 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

HLX opened at $10.21 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

