Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $10.21 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

