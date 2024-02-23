Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Newpark Resources worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $6.19 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $526.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.