Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Quanterix worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Trading Down 1.0 %

Quanterix stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QTRX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.