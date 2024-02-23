Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,090 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $451.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,320,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,500. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

