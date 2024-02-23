Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,956 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $734,518. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

AMKR opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

