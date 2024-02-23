Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 149,280 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Oxford Industries worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 86.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $99.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

