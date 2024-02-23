Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.87 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

