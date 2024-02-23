Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.48. 131,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

