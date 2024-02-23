Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.66. 38,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,390. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

