Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.63 and a 1-year high of $173.78.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

