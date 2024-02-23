Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.63 and a 1-year high of $173.78.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.