Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.46.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.83. 553,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

