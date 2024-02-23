Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 130,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,089. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

